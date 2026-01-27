Inspired by Tucson’s Loop, Pinal County proposes trail that connects to Pima County

Pinal County is exploring plans for an 18 mile non-vehicular multi-use path in Saddlebrooke that would potentially connect to Pima County's popular Chuck Huckelberry Loop, creating a safer cycling option for neighbors in the area.

Currently, Saddlebrooke residents must drive down Oracle Rd to access the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Pima County.

Tom and Deb Stafford, who ride the Chuck Huckelberry Loop several times a month, say they love riding the Loop but to get to it is about a 20 minute drive. They say some cyclists even brave the ride along busy roads such as Oracle to reach the existing Loop.

"We see a lot of people riding the road from here and I always just think how dangerous that is. I don't have any desire to do that," said Deb.

Community members packed the Desert View Performing Arts Center to learn about the proposed Saddlebrooke Loop Master Plan, with many expressing support while raising concerns about property impacts.

Deb says the presentation given by Pinal County was organized very well and easy to understand. She is a big fan of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop, so she says having one in her neighborhood would be a great addition and much more convenient.

"You don't have to worry about cars. You have to watch out for other cyclists, but you don't have to worry about cars. The Loop is such an asset to the community," Deb said.

The county presented examples of what the proposed project could look like and include, such as equestrian opportunity.

Paul Frederickson, Saddlebrooke resident, says he likes the idea of the trailheads and the underpasses beneath the main roads.

Pima and Pinal counties are in communication on potentially connecting the loops along Lago del Oro Pkwy. Residents were able to submit comments and suggestions for the county to consider.

Nina Arredondo, Pinal County Senior Transportation Planner and Project Manager of the Saddlebrooke Loop Master Plan, emphasized that this is in its early stages and still has a long way to go.

"Another question was about when will this project begin? Well, this project right now, there is no estimated time for this project to take place," Arredondo said. "However, with this master plan in place, it gives us the opportunity to apply for grant funding in the future so we can bring this plan into fruition."

