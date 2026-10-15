Inside a Pima County arrest warrant sweep as deputies work to locate people with outstanding warrants

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County sheriff’s deputies are working to arrest people with outstanding arrest warrants as part of an effort to hold suspects accountable and improve community safety.

Inside a Pima County arrest warrant sweep

During a ride-along with KGUN 9 reporter Marc Monroy, Detective George Maberry and other deputies went door to door attempting to serve arrest warrants.

Some stops resulted in arrests, while others ended with no one answering the door or family members saying the person deputies were looking for was not there.

Pima County currently has more than 500 active domestic violence-related warrants.



During the two-day warrant sweep, detectives focused on 126 warrants issued within the past five years.

A total of 26 detectives participated in the operation: 21 from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and five from Pima County Adult Probation.

The sweep resulted in 14 arrests: 13 in misdemeanor cases and one in a felony case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department thanked the Pima County Attorney’s Office for its support during the operation.

People with outstanding domestic violence warrants may self-report at the Pima County Justice Court on Oct. 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At one stop, deputies arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Galioto-Cruz on a domestic violence assault warrant.

At other homes, deputies encountered residents who were upset about the visits or provided information about where the person named in a warrant might be staying.

Marc Monroy

Maberry said family members can be difficult to read during these encounters because their relationships with the person sought by law enforcement may affect what they tell deputies.

“They could be lying because they still love them, or they may not and like, no, he's right there,” Maberry said.

Not every visit leads to an arrest. During the ride-along, deputies knocked on several doors without receiving an answer. Maberry said that is not unusual during weekday operations.

Marc Monroy

“It is the middle of the week, so not uncommon for no one to be home,” he said.

When deputies cannot locate someone, they may leave a letter before moving on to the next address.

“We got skunked again, but that's all right. We're going to go to the next one,” Maberry said after one unsuccessful stop.

Maberry said people often end up with outstanding warrants after missing court appearances.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department typically conducts larger warrant sweeps around the county about once a year, working with other local law enforcement agencies to help carry out arrests.

Marc Monroy

Officials say safety remains a priority when deputies attempt to serve warrants, particularly when they do not know how a person will react.

“Of course we want our deputies and detectives to be safe when making any arrests,” Maberry said.

The effort can require hours of driving between addresses, knocking on doors and following leads.

Deputies continue to work through the list of warrants, seeking to locate people who have not appeared in court or otherwise have outstanding arrest warrants.

The department says serving warrants is part of its broader effort to hold people accountable and help keep the community safe.