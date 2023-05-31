Inmate found hanging in state prison complex pronounced dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 28-year-old inmate found hanging in his assigned housing unit on May 20 died on Monday, May 29, at Banner University Medical Center, Main Campus.

The inmate has been identified as Anthony Gamez.

On May 20, staff at Arizona State Prison Complex - Tucson found Gamez hanging with a cloth sheet tied around his neck.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center South for evaluation and treatment and then transported to Banner University Medical Center, Main Campus.

Gamez remained at Banner where, on May 29, he was pronounced dead.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Gamez was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2022 after he was sentenced out of Pima County for Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation and Shoplifting.

His assigned housing location was Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson.