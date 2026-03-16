Inmate dies at Pima County Detention Complex

A 53-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Saturday morning.

Richard Parker was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release issued by Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Parker had been booked into the complex for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, trafficking stolen property, computer tampering - access for fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of means of transportation, and criminal damage.

PCSD detectives believe Parker's cause of death may have been suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

