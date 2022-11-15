Inmate attempts to fire a gun in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Justice responded to an inmate with a firearm at the Federal Correctional Complex in Tucson.

According to the DOJ, an attempt was made by an inmate to fire a concealed firearm inside the prison at a visitor who had come to see the inmate.

No staff, visitors, or inmates were hurt.

The inmate was detained, and the firearm was retrieved.

An investigation has been initiated and is ongoing.