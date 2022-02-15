Injury wreck shuts down northbound Oracle at Linda Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Oracle was closed at Linda Vista Tuesday due to an injury wreck.

According to Oro Valley police, southbound lanes remained open but were slowed down.

Possible alternate routes included La Canada Drive and La Cholla Blvd.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

----

