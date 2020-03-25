Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Lowell reopens after injury wreck

Posted: 8:15 AM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 11:43:57-04
An injury wreck shut down eastbound Fort Lowell near Alvernon Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

TUCSON, Ariz. - An injury wreck that shut down eastbound Fort Lowell near Alvernon Wednesday was cleared.

Tucson police say a motorist was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

An SUV was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.