Fort Lowell reopens after injury wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. - An injury wreck that shut down eastbound Fort Lowell near Alvernon Wednesday was cleared.
Tucson police say a motorist was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
An SUV was involved in the crash.
