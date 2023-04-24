Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Injured hiker rescued on Honeybee Trail

Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Police Department assisted with the operation
Injured hiker rescued
Golder Ranch Fire District
A woman was rescued from the Honeybee Trail
Injured hiker rescued
Posted at 6:44 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 09:45:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District and the Oro Valley Police Department worked together to rescue an injured hiker along the Honeybee Trail in Oro Valley Sunday.

In a tweet, Golder Ranch Fire District confirmed crews helped save a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated.

While not a part of this specific rescue, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) receives about two calls a week on average. However, this month they have responded to 12 calls already.

RELATED CONTENT:
The dangers of hiking in the heat

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.