Injured hiker rescued on Honeybee Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District and the Oro Valley Police Department worked together to rescue an injured hiker along the Honeybee Trail in Oro Valley Sunday.
UPDATE: Woman transported for serious but non-life threatening injuries.#rescue pic.twitter.com/zFGKXzOyxj— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) April 24, 2023
In a tweet, Golder Ranch Fire District confirmed crews helped save a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated.
While not a part of this specific rescue, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) receives about two calls a week on average. However, this month they have responded to 12 calls already.
