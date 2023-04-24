The dangers of hiking in the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On average, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association receives about two calls a week, but this past month, they’ve already responded to 12 calls.

As the weather warms up, SARA warns those hitting the trails to watch out for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

“Number one, the weather,” said one hiker. “The hiking, the outdoors,” said another.

These are just some of the reasons Tucsonans have moved to Southern Arizona.

“Hike early, finish early,” is Jennifer Kelly’s advice after experiencing heat exhaustion before.

“You’re definitely dehydrated, and you get really dizzy and you just feel like you’re going to pass out,” said Kelly.

Heat related calls become more common as we approach the summer months.

“Typically, people take their water and they drink it and then they think hm I’m getting warm, I should turn around,” said John Perchorowicz, a SARA rescuer.

Perchorowicz recommends turning around before you run out of water and to plan your hike back with at least half of the water supply you came with.

“You always think, oh I’m fine, I’m fine, and then it hits you. And it hits you pretty quick,” said Kelly.

Some of the signs of a heat injury can be dizziness, confusion, nausea, a headache and a higher body temperature.

“When someone is experiencing problems with heat, you want to get them into the shade, and you want to cool them off,” said Perchorowicz.

You can cool someone off by putting their feet in the water or soaking their hat or clothes with water, and of course, drinking water.

“I’ve had that experience, so I prepare myself pretty well when we come out to hike. Lots of water, you just don’t want to run out of water up here,” Kelly said.