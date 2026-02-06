InFURmational fair brings animal resources together Saturday

On Saturday, February 7th, the Scarritt Foundation, with support from the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank are putting on their first annual "InFURmation fair," to help the crisis in our shelters.

They'll be bringing together dozens of groups, resources and vendors, to get them all in one place. Veterinarians will be there to talk about pet health, rescues will be teaching specialized care, like how to bottle feed kittens. Snake removal experts will be on hand, along with animal behaviorists, trainers, pet nutritionists and more.

President and founder of the Scarritt Group and Scarritt Foundation, Adrienne Williams, and the director of the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, Donna DeConcini say it's part of their effort to support pet welfare, and make help and excellent care more accessible.

"All the heavy hitters, all the people that do things that are amazing for animals, not just dogs and cats, but we've got horses, we've got chickens, we've got small animals, small farm animals," DeConcini said, "all of those people are coming together so that we can pool all of the resources."

"The entire goal is to support the 501C3s that are out there doing the heavy lifting," Williams said. "It's really to create awareness in the community of what we're trying to do. Again, just get a lot of the community involved."

The event is going on from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, February 7th at the Scarritt Group Office at 7630 N. Oracle Road, just north of Ina.

They'll have food trucks, raffles, and treats for you pets. There won't be any adoptable pets there, but feel free to bring your own animals, as long as they're okay with other animals and crowds.