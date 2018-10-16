Improved safety measures coming to "A" Mountain road

TUCSON, Ariz. - Residents near "A" Mountain are calling for more safety measures from the City of Tucson on Sentinel Peak Road, days after a bicyclist was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

One resident tells KGUN they have wanted safety improvements for years.

Last December, they wrote a letter to Tucson Council Member Regina Romero to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

The third meeting with Council Member Romero was on Monday.

"Considering how long we've been working on this I would have to say, it's about time," Michael Chihak said. "But it is good to see that the city is starting to take some action on this."

"People tend to speed, and as last week's tragedy told us, people tend to go out there and do some drinking and then get into some kind of trouble as a result of that," Chihak said.

After Monday's meeting, Chihak says progress has been made and they were given a timeline for safety improvements.

"More speed limit signs will be posted on Sentinel Peak Road within the next 4 to 6 weeks, there will be a safety assessment made of the road by the Pima Association of Governments, and the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian task force," Chihak said.