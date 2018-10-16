Court documents: Woman involved in 'A' Mountain crash had BAC of .40

TUCSON, Ariz. - New details are emerging about a crash on 'A' Mountain that left a bicyclist dead last week.

Yanibra Moreno, 20, is facing murder charges in the Friday morning crash. Police say she was driving the wrong way down the mountain road when she fatally struck 73-year-old Richard Ellwanger.

In a newly obtained criminal complaint against Moreno, investigators say hospital lab tests of her blood showed a blood alcohol level of .40 -- more than four times the legal limit.

After the crash, Moreno attempted to drive off before her car hit a boulder in the parking lot of the mountain trail, police say. According to the complaint, witnesses told investigators she then got out of the car and began arguing with a male passenger of the car, saying he should've been the one driving and that she needed to leave.

Investigators also found an empty bottle of alcohol in her vehicle. When questioned by police and paramedics, Moreno was uncooperative -- at times writhing on the ground, incoherently crying and mumbling -- the criminal complaint states.

Moreno is charged with second-degree murder, hit and run and three counts of endangerment in the incident.