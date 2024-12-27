Watch Now
Iconic No-Tel Motel sign returned after alleged theft

KGUN 9 | Madison Thomas
The No-Tel Motel sign was returned Friday after an alleged theft late last week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — The iconic sign for the former No-Tel Motel on Oracle Road has been returned after being taken late last week.

According to Jude Cook, owner of Cook & Company Sign Makers and founder of the Ignite Sign Art Museum, it was returned Friday morning.

"He thought he was saving them from demolition," Cook said of the person who took the sign faces. "I'm pleased to have them back. No harm, no foul."

The signage was taken from the site of the former motel 2425 N. Oracle Road.

