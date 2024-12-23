Iconic No-Tel Motel sign brazenly stolen late last week

Someone swiped the faces from the iconic No-Tel Motel sign late last week.

In 2022, the City of Tucson bought the motel and tore it down to build Milagro on Oracle, a low-income senior housing complex. The yellow, rectangular sign, long a symbol for the seemingly dirty deeds that went on at the motel, remained.

It was scheduled to officially come down on Saturday. It was to be transported to the Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S Olsen Ave.

When Jude Cook, owner of Cook & Company Sign Makers and founder of the museum, showed up with a crew at 7 a.m., the frame was still there, but the faces of the sign, arguably the most important part of any iconic sign, were long gone.

Jude Cook The frame of the No-Tel Motel sign after the faces were stolen on Friday.

Cook said when he asked the folks at Milagro what happened, they told him that a man had shown up in a bright orange vest on Friday and told them that he was there to pick up the sign.

Assuming he was from the museum, the staff let him take the faces, Cook said.

Tucson Police have confirmed that the sign faces were stolen and an investigation is underway.

Cook said the rest of the sign was taken down on Saturday and transported to the sign museum.