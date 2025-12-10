ICE executing search warrant near Flowing Wells and Miracle Mile

In a statement to KGUN this morning from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE says:

"ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents are executing a federal search warrant near Flowing Wells and Miracle Mile related to cabotage violations and unlawful labor practices. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Regarding the search, Tucson mayor Regina Romero posted this message to the community on her facebook page:

Related News: ICE arrests 46 individuals in Southern Arizona; Rep. Grijlava says she was pepper-sprayed

More details to come.