I-10 closed near Willcox Friday due to blowing dust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interstate 10 was shut down in both directions east of Willcox Friday due to blowing dust.
The wreck was at milepost 352 near US Route 191, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
