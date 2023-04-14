I-19 south of Tucson closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash on Interstate 19.
The northbound lanes south of Tucson are closed.
According to ADOT, the crash occurred at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).
Drivers are to expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
