Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

I-19 south of Tucson closed due to crash

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 22:38:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash on Interstate 19.

The northbound lanes south of Tucson are closed.

According to ADOT, the crash occurred at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).

Drivers are to expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes