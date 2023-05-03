I-10 west of Willcox closed in both directions after fiery crash

WILLCOX, Ariz. — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions west of Willcox after a semi-tractor crashed into a bridge Wednesday morning.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says it happened sometime after midnight near milepost 331 at the interchange with US 191 south.

Drivers are being told to detour and exit the interstate at MP 331 eastbound or MP 344 westbound.

There is currently no timetable to reopen the highway.

UPDATE: 7:00am

ADOT has offered an alternate route that includes traveling south-west from New Mexico toward the border then looping back to Benson through Bisbee and Tombstone.