I-10 east of Benson closed due to Texas Summit Fire

Updated on March 29, 2023 at 6:17 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 1:22 p.m. eastbound I-10 between East Dragoon Rd and the Texas Canyon Rest Stop.

It was a two-vehicle crash with one dead and three injured while the second vehicle was not injured.

According to DPS, the first car got off the roadway, struck some rocks, went down an embankment, and caught fire completely.

Investigation remains ongoing.

———

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire responds to a wildfire near Benson.

The Texas Summit Fire began on Wednesday, March 29 around 1:45 p.m.

It was caused by a crash.

The fire has grown to 100 acres.

It is burning through grass and is being fueled by winds in the area.

120 personnel are working to put out the fire.

The left lane on eastbound I-10 is open at milepost 320 near Dragon Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Texas Canyon Rest Stop is temporarily closed.

