Pima County: Health guidance for possible nitric acid exposure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New guidance from the Pima County Health Department (PCHD) and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center recommends that individuals who experienced more than 15 minutes of exposure take time to assess themselves.

On Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, an overturned truck in the I-10 median between Kolb and Rita Roads spilled a load of nitric acid, sending a cloud of reddish fumes into the immediate area. At the time, traffic had slowed and eventually was closed due to the wreck.

According to the PCHD, nitric acid releases nitrogen dioxide gas, which can cause cause delayed lung complications for up to 24 hours after exposure.

PCHD has put together the following flow chart to determine whether one should seek medical attention:

Pima County Health Department If you were within a mile of the nitric acid spill on I-10 Feb. 14 and exposed for more than 15 minutes, PCHD recommends a self assessment to determine if you should contact a doctor.

PCHD says people should seek medical attention if:



They were within a mile of the spill for 15 minutes or more

They sheltered in place within a mile-radius of the spill, but had air or heating systems on that may have been pulling outside air in

They are experiencing respiratory difficulties or new symptoms, such as wheezing, shortness or breath, difficulty breathing, or exacerbations of COPD or asthma

These symptoms may be delayed, and could appear anywhere between 12-24 hours after exposure.

The guidance says if a person were driving past the accident and were not exposed to the fumes for more than 15 minutes, they likely will be under the under the threshold.

More information is available at the PCHD website.

The is a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile radius as of Wednesday early afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety:

Arizona Department of Public Safety Shelter-in-place in effect Wednesday morning following a nitric acid spill on I-10.