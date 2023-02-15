Pima County: Health guidance for possible nitric acid exposure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New guidance from the Pima County Health Department (PCHD) and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center recommends that individuals who experienced more than 15 minutes of exposure take time to assess themselves.
On Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, an overturned truck in the I-10 median between Kolb and Rita Roads spilled a load of nitric acid, sending a cloud of reddish fumes into the immediate area. At the time, traffic had slowed and eventually was closed due to the wreck.
According to the PCHD, nitric acid releases nitrogen dioxide gas, which can cause cause delayed lung complications for up to 24 hours after exposure.
PCHD has put together the following flow chart to determine whether one should seek medical attention:
PCHD says people should seek medical attention if:
- They were within a mile of the spill for 15 minutes or more
- They sheltered in place within a mile-radius of the spill, but had air or heating systems on that may have been pulling outside air in
- They are experiencing respiratory difficulties or new symptoms, such as wheezing, shortness or breath, difficulty breathing, or exacerbations of COPD or asthma
These symptoms may be delayed, and could appear anywhere between 12-24 hours after exposure.
The guidance says if a person were driving past the accident and were not exposed to the fumes for more than 15 minutes, they likely will be under the under the threshold.
More information is available at the PCHD website.
The is a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile radius as of Wednesday early afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety:
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.