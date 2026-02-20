Hundreds competing in 38th Tucson Bicycle Classic

About 600 cyclists are competing in the 38th Tucson Bicycle Classic, a four-day racing event that runs through Sunday across the Tucson metro area.

It kicked off Thursday with a time trial in Marana, featuring a 4.5-mile course on a portion of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop.

“Each person is racing against the clock, said Race Director, Marco Colbert. “It’s probably, in a way, the hardest form of bike racing.”

The race attracts cyclists of all different levels and ages.

“The professional riders do a classical timed stage race, which means each day they get a certain amount of time, whoever finishes after four with the least amount of time is the winner, just like the Tour de France,” said Colbert.

He says the amateurs compete in a four-day Omnium and are scored on a cumulative points basis.

"All of Tucson is a great cycling destination. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, which is right behind me, is such an asset. It brings in people from all over the country, we have many foreign country riders here," said Colbert.

Including first-time participant Mikayla Lynd, who is from Canada.

"It's pretty cold and wet this time of year,” she said. “So getting the chance to come out and race with a strong elite women's field and get some nice weather, hopefully, is a big draw for us.”

Despite a wet start to Thursday, the rain cleared just in time for the opening race.

"Sunscreen in February is a novelty for me," Lynd laughingly said.

The multi-day event is expected to provide an economic boost to the local community.

"If you think about 600 people and they all generally have a group of people with them – that's a lot of folks in the town right now who are eating at restaurants, who are grabbing some food to go maybe at the new Fry's. So they bring a lot to the community," said Stefanie Boe, Tourism and Marketing Manager for Discover Marana.

The remaining schedule includes Friday's Sahuarita Road Race, Saturday's Rio Nuevo Tucson Criterium, and Sunday's Oro Valley Circuit Race.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

