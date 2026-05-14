Humane Society to home; Pets on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Fruit Bat is a 9-week old black kitten. This sweet little girl loves attention, she loves to climb, and she really just wants to be your best friend. She's young enough that she'll adjust to any kind of home. She's very vocal, and will give you a sweet earful!

- Mari is a 2-year-old black and white cat. She's a very sweet girl who is a little shy at first, but she's definitely curious about what's going on around her.

- Stanley is a 12-year-old white poodle mix. This sweet gentleman is a peach! He's very spry for his age, he's still a wiggly, playful happy boy, who was excited to meet Jersey, and was really happy to be friends. His owner recently had to surrender him, and he would really like to get out of the shelter!

- Minka is a 2-year-old brownish gray and white pit mix. This lovely lady loves to be the referee at the playground. She loves making friends, of people and pets, and is very playful and energetic. She'll do best in a home that can take her on adventures, where she can give someone lots of love.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.