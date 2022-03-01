Hub Ice Cream is treating both dogs and their people during the Dog Days of Spring!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hub Ice Cream is treating both dogs and their people for the Dog Days of Spring during the month of March.

Dogs will be treated with an expanded selection of dog-friendly treats which includes pupsicles, vegan pupsicles, and bark bars (bone-shaped dog cookies).

“Pupsicles are not a new thing for us,” says Kristel Johnson, General Manager of HUB Ice Cream. “We have always welcomed dogs into our parlor and are excited to expand our dog-friendly treat offerings during the Dog Days of Spring. We love seeing the entire family, including their dogs, come in and be able to find something to enjoy!”

Promotions and events include:

● Daily Doggo Deal: BYODog into HUB Ice Cream Parlor anytime during the month of March and receive $1 off an ice cream for you! A variety of dog-friendly treats will also be available for purchase.

● Pup-up at the Park: Enjoy a day at the dog park with HUB Ice Cream! Ice cream and dog-friendly treats will be available for purchase from HUB’s vintage ice cream truck at Miko’s Corner Playground at Reid Park on Sunday, March 6th and 20th (3-4pm).

● Yappy Hour: Wag on into Yappy Hour each Wednesday in March from 5pm-9pm! Bring in one item from Pima Animal Care Center’s (PACC) donation list and get a free scoop of ice cream for you! Dog-friendly treats will also be available for purchase and 50% of all proceeds from dog treat sales will go to PACC.

Johnson says they are excited to donate and collect supplies for PACC during the Dog Days of Spring as they do a lot to help out the pet community.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

