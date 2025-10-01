How could you feel a Federal shutdown?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — So how could you feel a government shutdown?

A Federal Government shutdown can be a reminder of all the ways the Federal government enters your life. In a lot of cases in a shutdown, Federal workers will stay on the job but they’ll have to wait to be paid.

The big question for Federal workers is do they perform an essential service? For TSA inspectors the answer is yes; so they’ll keep checking your luggage but wait for back pay until the shutdown is solved.

The same goes for air traffic controllers and their role in assuring a safe flight.

Pete Davenport says he still feels safe and is not worried about what he calls political theater.

“Somehow we've always survived it. And it's a little bit of an interruption, but it's really just a speed bump, and we find ways around it and managed to keep on going.”

Because they’re regarded as essential, Customs Inspectors and Border Patrol will keep working, but wait for their pay. That’s true in general for anyone who gets a Federal paycheck but continues to work.

Active Duty Military will stay on the job. Military bases often employ thousands of civilians too. Davis-Monthan says some civilian workers will stay on the job. Others will be furloughed once they wind down operations.

Veteran’s Affairs says the VA medical system will keep working but some other VA services will stop during a shutoff.

Federal Courts will continue to operate unless there’s a change in instructions from the office that manages court operations.

The situation for National Parks may depend on the park. Preparations for a previous shutdown say most parks will be closed but some parks can’t really be fenced off to keep visitors out.

Rachel Mitchell worries a shutdown could end up shutting off pay to non-Federal workers.

“I'm a researcher at the University of Arizona, and I use federal grants and federal agencies, and so I would not be able to submit grants. We wouldn't be able to access our grants, which means we can't pay people.”

On top of that, she’s planning a family trip to DC so she’s worried museums they’re going to see might be closed.

