Housing First approach in Tucson aims to shelter people fast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a common sight among many cities across the country. Between alleys and washes, there's camps of people experiencing homelessness. Bethany Schatz said she is one of those people that had to get creative when her business went under and a fire took her home.

"We lost everything," she said. "We lost $50,000 worth of work and walked away with just the clothes on our backs."

She said she created a shelter in a Tucson wash but it was cleared out.

"A lot of people look at it like it's a pile of trash, but it's all we have," she said. "We don't steal or do anything that people think we do."

She said finding a new place to live for her and her family is the main goal.

"Housing would be amazing like if I had an address to start receiving mail to or to put on a job application, it would be sky's the limit," she said.

She said she's been on the housing list for the last two years, but she hasn't received a callback.

"They said there's like a 1000 homeless people in Tucson, but it's way more than that," she said. "There's a long line."

The City of Tucson has a housing first program where a team brings people to a shelter and then provides services.

"Then you have your hands on them and then you can start working on the wraparound services," Brandi Champion, the Housing First program director, said.

Champion said it's the best way to help people become more stable and work on their journey to flourishing.

"If you don't have basic human necessities a place to shower, heat up a snack, or cook, how can you do anything else," Champion said.

