Hot car child death: Father had history of abuse complaints

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The father charged with murder for leaving his two year old daughter in a hot car had a history of child abuse complaints with another child.

Marana Police body cameras caught Christopher Scholtes as he waited to hear if his two year old daughter Parker would survive. She didn’t. Investigators say she spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat in temperatures well over a hundred degrees.---while her father sat in the living room drinking, playing video games and watching pornography.

Parker Scholtes died in July of 2024 but records from Arizona’s Department of Child Safety disclose a history of child abuse complaints against Scholtes that dates back 11 years.

The complaints apparently relate to an older daughter not related to Scholtes current wife.

DCS reports ranging from 2014 to December 2020 show Scholtes accused of slapping the child, leaving bruises, and failing to help the girl manage her diabetes.

There are claims of emotional abuse including referring to the child as “a mistake”.

In 2020 the number of complaints accelerates. Investigators note in some cases they are investigating one claim when another comes in.

DCS reports the child is considering suicide and notes reports of her being called names and treated differently from other children in the house.

There are also reports of the child being denied medication and psychological counseling.

In all cases DCS investigators said they did not see injuries and saw confirmation medication and counseling had been provided.

It ruled the claims as unsubstantiated but the child did move to the care of her birth mother.

