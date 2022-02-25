Horseracing season starts this weekend at the Historic Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rillito Racetrack celebrates 79 years of horse races, starting this Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Historic Rillito Racetrack.

Horse racing runs every weekend through Sunday, April 3, with gates opening at 10 a.m. and races scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Purses are the highest ever since 2020, from $25,000 to $100,000 per race day this season.

Rillito's schedule is as follows:



Opening Weekend (Feb. 26 & 27)

Military Appreciation Day (March 5)

First Responders Day (March 6)

Western Heritage - Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performs (March 12)

Western Heritage (March 13)

University of Arizona Days - Pima County Fair Racing (March 19 & 20)

Hispanic Heritage Weekend - Mariachi Alegre performs (March 26)

Hispanic Heritage Weekend (March 27)

Closing Weekend - Pima County Fair Racing (April 2 & 3)

General and clubhouse admission are $5 and $10, respectively. For clubhouse and grandstand reservations, plus addition pricing, please visit Rillito's website.

Not only will people go and see the race, there will also be food, beverages and entertainment throughout the meet provided by the clubhouse and grandstand.

Over 20 students from the University of Arizona's Racetrack Industry Programs have been selected for hands-on experience, including providing the record of safety with the Equine Wellness Program.

Most graduates go into careers in the racing industry with experience from participating at the Rillito races.

