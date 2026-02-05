Hopeful at HOPE; Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the HOPE Shelter in Marana. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Ollie is a 6-month-old dilute torbi cat. He's very calm, but outgoing and curious about what's going on around him. He loves making friends, and seems to do just find around dogs and other cats.

- Astro is a 1-year-old gray and white short haired cat. He's super sweet, and he's great around everyone he meets. He likes cats, dogs, and people of all ages. He's curious and playful, and will do great in any home.

- Benji is a white/tan senior poodle, shih tzu, small dog mix. He's very outgoing, but has moderate energy levels. He loves giving kisses, loves being around other dogs, and is so friendly. He has some urinary issues, but being on a urinary diet seems to keep things under control. He would love a retired owner who he can hang out with.

- Rosco is a 1-year-old tan and black terrier mix. He's great with other dogs and great with kids, and would love a home that can give him a lot of attention. He's happy, affectionate, and quick to warm up. He loves making friends.

