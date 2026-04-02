Hope for Jersey's Journeys; dogs and cats up for adoption

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information.

- Rosco is a 1-year-old tan and black terrier mix. He's great with other dogs and great with kids, and would love a home that can give him a lot of attention. He's happy, affectionate, and quick to warm up. He loves making friends.

- Benny (or Benito) is a 2-year-old red corgi/chihuahua mix. He loves other dogs and gets along with cats, but he really loves kids and playing around. He's polite, doesn't bark much, and really loves to hang out. He walks well on a leash, and will make a great pet.

- Jewels is a 4-year-old gray cat. She's a happy, curious girl, who can't wait to rule the roost! She would probably prefer to be an only child, but she gets along with dogs, and prefers to keep to herself around other cats. She's a talker, and she'll definitely tell you how she's feeling!

- Tess is a 2-year-old gray tabby cat. She's a talkative girl, who is very curious, and loves to know what's going on around her. She has the cutest little tufts on the tips of her ears, and almost looks like a little bobcat! She has a big appetite, and won't let you miss a mealtime!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.