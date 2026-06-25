HOPE for adoptions; dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Ceniza is a 2-year-old Russian blue cat. Cenizas is the Spanish word for ashes, so you'll see by the color of his coat, he's very appropriately named! He's a big kid who is very affectionate and very vocal. He loves attention, and would love nothing more than to curl up in your lap. He gets along great with other cats and dogs.

- Honey is an adult orange tabby cat. She's an unusual lady, because orange female cats are uncommon! She's also a big girl, but hey, it's just more to love! She loves toys, she's playful and affectionate, and she's very food motivated. She can't wait to be loved!

- Skittles is a 5-year-old black, tan and white rat terrier Chihuahua mix, who almost looks like a beagle! She's gets along great with other dogs and cats, she's very food motivated, and she loves toys! When she wants to be with you, she'll make it known - but don't be intimidated by her bark, she'll quiet down and open up as soon as she has your attention.

- Nilo is a 1-year-old tan and white wire-haired terrier mix. This sweet boy is a little timid, especially at first, but once he warms up and relaxes, he's wonderful! He does well on a leash, loves going on walks, and always loves playing with toys.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.