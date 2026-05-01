Homeowner dies in fire on Tucson's Northside

A fire at a home on Tucson's north side killed the owner and several cats, according to a social media post from Tucson Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a residence near North 15th Avenue and West Jacinto Street at 2:26 a.m. early Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a single-story brick home fully engulfed, as well as two nearby sheds.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside. They called it under control at 4 a.m., the news release said.

The fire also damaged two nearby homes.

The homeowner was found dead inside of the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

