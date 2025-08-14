Home Runs and Hydration: New Tucson baseball team keeps cool

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As they ran, slid into home plate, caught baseballs, and threw them back to their teammates, there was a lot of sweat that went into the Old Pueblo Tribe’s baseball practice.

They’re a new recreational team in Tucson that plays other competitive teams. For them, bringing the heat also means beating the heat by staying hydrated, putting on sunscreen, and wearing glasses.

They practice as much as they can, but you can find them playing games every Saturday. Since they play competitive teams, they play all-star teams. They even played at the Kino Sports Complex on the Fourth of July.

The team is backed by sponsors like Rollies Mexican Patio, RCD, Riteway/That House Pro, Showtime Fire Protection, Marky Chopz, and Flaps and Racks. The support they have gotten from the community, they said, has been great.

“We have players throughout the whole state. We have ex-professional ball players. We have high school kids that just graduated and won state championships,” outfielder and second baseman Mike de la Cruz said.

Marcus Catalano owns the team. He scouts and recruits players, plans games and practices, designs their uniforms and merchandise, finds their sponsors, and brings equipment and water.

He’s making sure to stay hydrated by drinking water and electrolytes, especially if he drinks coffee and sugary drinks like energy drinks.

“They have those electrolyte popsicles. Those don’t even feel like you’re hydrating. You’re just chewing on a popsicle,” Catalano said.

However, the team knows the importance of taking breaks. They stay cool in the shade of the dugout and have water and hydrating drinks there like Gatorade.

“We try not to really push each other, so we keep an eye out on each other as well. We see somebody breaking sweats. Sometimes we cramp as well,” de la Cruz said.

Meanwhile, Catalano said he a few of their players bring wet towels to stay cool.

De la Cruz said a few of the players have gotten heatstroke. That’s why he said it’s important to keep people accountable when it comes to staying hydrated.

“We get players that cramp up so our main objective is making sure that we are staying hydrated,” he said.

Their upcoming game is this Saturday at 6 at Jesse Owens Park.

“Make sure you’re sipping water all day and definitely don’t drink as much sugar,” Catalano said.

