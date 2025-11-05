Hobbs just unveiled the new AZRx but how is it different from GoodRx?

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday rolled out AZRx, the state’s implementation of the ArrayRx Discount Card, positioning it as a free, state‑backed prescription discount card that differs from private services such as GoodRx in how it’s governed, how it handles user data and how the state will use the program to negotiate prices.

KGUN saw strong engagement on the Facebook post we shared about this story when it broke Monday - and it seems the most commonly asked question left in the comments is: So how is the new AZRx different from GoodRx? We have the answer.

So which is better? In short, it depends on what you value.

Privacy/governance? AZRx (ArrayRx) is a state‑backed, public multi‑state collaborative that emphasizes a “privacy‑first” approach and says it will not sell user data. Good choice if you prioritize data/privacy and state oversight. Multi-state collaborative? The ArrayRx multi‑state collaborative currently includes Oregon and Washington (founding members), plus Nevada, Connecticut and Ohio — and Arizona has just joined.

Network/features/app maturity? GoodRx — larger, long‑standing private company with a mature app, price‑tracking tools and a paid GoodRx Gold tier. Good choice if you want the broadest toolset and frequent price comparisons.

Lowest price for a specific prescription? Neither is universally better — prices vary by drug and pharmacy. Compare both for the exact medication and pharmacy you use.

What AZRx (ArrayRx) is:

AZRx is Arizona’s brand name for the ArrayRx Discount Card program after the state joined the multi‑state public pharmacy collaborative. The governor’s office says the card is free to enroll in, available to any Arizona resident with a valid state address, and can be downloaded or printed for use at pharmacies.

The program is run as a public, multi‑state collaborative with a steering committee made up of public officials; Arizona officials emphasize that the ArrayRx/AZRx program will not sell users’ personal data and that the state will take a role in prioritizing and negotiating lower prices on selected medications each year.

Reported availability: State and local outlets say the ArrayRx card can be used at roughly 64,000+ participating pharmacies nationwide, including about 1,200 locations in Arizona. (Some coverage noted different timeline details — while several outlets reported AZRx availability beginning Nov. 3, 2025, other reporting earlier in the rollout indicated an early‑2026 start in some administrative channels.)

For more information, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/azrx.

What GoodRx is:

GoodRx is a private, for‑profit company that provides free price comparison tools and printable coupons through its website and mobile app; it also offers a paid subscription tier (GoodRx Gold) with additional discounts.

GoodRx makes money through partnerships, referral fees and advertising; it negotiates discounted cash prices with pharmacy networks and private partners rather than being governed by a state steering committee.

Reported availability: GoodRx says its discounts are accepted at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide — including most major chains such as CVS, Walgreens, Costco, Kroger and many independent pharmacies. (Acceptance of GoodRx Gold can vary by chain; some paid‑plan features are not accepted at every store.)

What consumers should know

Savings vary by drug and by pharmacy. Always compare the discount card price to your insurance copay; in some cases, the card’s cash price will be cheaper, in others your insurance will. Both offer free basic use. GoodRx additionally offers a paid GoodRx Gold plan; ArrayRx/AZRx materials describe no membership fees and pass‑through administrative costs for states rather than marketing-driven revenue.

Using a discount card generally does not count toward Medicare Part D true out‑of‑pocket (TrOOP) costs or plan deductible calculations — Medicare beneficiaries should check with their plan before relying on a discount card for long‑term medication budgeting.

If you have a specific local pharmacy, search that pharmacy on arrayrxcard.com and on GoodRx (or check with the pharmacist) to confirm acceptance and the best price for your prescription.

Bottom line: AZRx (ArrayRx) presents itself as a state‑backed, privacy‑focused alternative to private discount platforms; GoodRx remains a larger, private discount and price‑comparison service with broad pharmacy acceptance and additional paid options. For most consumers the simplest route is to compare the cash price shown on both services (and price at your pharmacy) for the specific medication you need.

