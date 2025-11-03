Gov. Katie Hobbs launches free prescription drug discount cards for Arizonans

Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday announced AZRx, a new program that offers free prescription drug discount cards to all Arizona residents and aims to lower the price of critical medications.

Beginning Nov. 3, 2025, Arizonans can sign up for a no‑cost discount card through ArrayRx, a multistate public pharmacy collaborative Arizona joined this year by executive order. The state says the card can help users save up to 80% on certain prescription medications.

“We are working to make critical and lifesaving medicines more affordable for Arizona families,” Hobbs said in a press release. “At a time when prescription drug prices are too high, we are giving Arizonans access to lower prices. I encourage all Arizonans to sign up for a card so they can save money on their medications.”

AZRx will also give Arizona a role in negotiating lower prices: each year the state will prioritize bargaining for reduced costs on a set of important prescriptions used to manage chronic illness and maintain health.