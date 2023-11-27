Hit-and-run crash off 1st Avenue and Fort Lowell leaves one dead, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a hit-and-run crash which took the life of a man Sunday evening.
Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 it happened near the corner of North 1st Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road. He says around 6:30 p.m., police got to the crash site.
According to Sgt. Fritsch, a man was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. He also confirms the person responsible for driving the vehicle did not stay to cooperate with police, but instead ran off before they got there.
Department officials are temporarily closing the roadway while they investigate. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
