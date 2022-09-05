Watch Now
Hiker flown out after getting stung by bees

Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team responded to a hiker stung by bees.

This occurred Monday morning at the Pontatoc Ridge Trail.

The patient was flown out to an ambulance that was waiting.

PCSDSAR advises hikers to be alert, wear light-colored clothing, carry a bee hood, and bring your EpiPen if allergic.

