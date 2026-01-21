High-speed chase in Sierra Vista leads to several arrests

A high-speed chase led to the arrest of several people in Sierra Vista, Tuesday night.

According to a news release from SVPD, the chase began at around 8:20 p.m. when an SVPD officer attempted to pull over a black hatchback for speeding.

The hatchback took off and officers followed, driving through neighborhoods at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, the news release said.

The hatchback eventually traveled northbound on Highway 90 toward Benson, traveling at speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Huachuca City Police Department and Benson Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

The chase ended when the hatchback hit spike strips, positioned by Benson Police, at milepost 291.

The driver of the hatchback and three passengers were all taken into custody.

The driver was charged with unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, excessive speeds, endangerment, reckless driving and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

Two adult passengers were arrested on suspicion of open container, underage possession of alcohol and underage consumption of alcohol.

The third passenger, a juvenile, was referred for having an open container of alcohol.

