High schoolers help local 77-year-old in hospice decorate for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Christmas came early for one 77-year-old woman in Tucson when a group of University high schoolers made her one wish come true.

77-year-old Nancy Mattern’s favorite holiday is Christmas.

“It just brings out the part of people that you don’t see the rest of the year,” Nancy Mattern said.

She’s been collecting Christmas decorations for 40 years. But ever since she got COVID, she hasn't been able to put them up.

“It put me in this position, it affected my heart and my lungs," Nancy Mattern said. "And to be able to do the little things now is really hard.”

Nancy’s daughter, Trina Mattern has a work injury that also made it difficult to decorate.

“It's been very heartbreaking to see her so sad during the holidays because we couldn’t put up any decorations for her,” Trina Mattern said.

This year, eight of Santa’s helpers wanted to change that. They’re all a part of university high school’s dreamcatchers. The group grants wishes for patients in hospice care.

“Working together to create each dream has been a really special experience to me,” said Kristin Jung, a Dreamcatcher at University High School.

They got to work, putting up all of Nancy’s indoor and outdoor decorations.

“To know that I can in some way help give my mom a good Christmas this year, it's a gift that I wasn’t expecting to get,” Trina Mattern said.

They made Nancy’s Christmas wish come true.

“It's what Christmas is about, it's about giving," Nancy Mattern said. "And to be able to have my Christmas decorations up is something I thought was over and done with, but these kids, with their big hearts, are making it happen.”

