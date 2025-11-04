Heroes welcomed home from 35th Honor Flight

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three Korean War and twenty Vietnam War Veterans were greeted by dozens of waiving American flags Monday afternoon at Tucson International. The group returned from a three-day Honor Flight to the nation's capitol to visit the war memorials.

"This was pretty awesome tonight. I've not experienced this before. I really enjoyed it," Navy Veteran, Dennis Boneville, told KGUN 9's Pat Parris. The same sentiment shared by all the veterans Pat spoke with, including 91-year-old Korean War veteran, Bob Bourdone. "It was just awesome. I mean it's so inspirational. Meeting other people, other veterans, was amazing," said Bourdone.

Pat also met Air Force Veteran, Jerry Johnson, whose guardian was Maggie Diggs, wife of KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs. Johnson shared with Pat, "the feeling this weekend from people I don't even know, just so appreciative to the military. And I couldn't do it without her (Maggie Diggs)."

During the trip the group visited several memorials including the World War II Memorial, the Korean War and Lincoln Memorials, the Vietnam War Wall and attended a Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There was also a banquet to honor the service of all the Veterans on the Flight.

The 35th Honor Flight of Southern Arizona was made possible through KGUN 9's "Giving Project," where viewers donated and raised $14,000 to send the 23 veterans to Washington D.C..