Hermitage No-Kill Shelter's 'Kitten Monsoon' enters final weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona's monsoon officially lasts until Friday, Sept. 30, but a different kind of local monsoon will be wrapping up this weekend.

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary's summer celebration is "Kitten Monsoon," and the shelter has hosted adoption events with special pricing for cats and kittens throughout the month of July.

As of Wednesday, the shelter said they were still 27 adoptions short of their goal to adopt out 100 kittens during the month-long event.

Kitten Monsoon concludes Saturday, July 30 with a "Heroes and Villains" themed costume party at the shelter. It will also be the final day adopters can get the following price specials:



1 Kitten – $115

Dynamic Duo (2 Kittens) – $100

1 Adult Cat – $50

Hero and Sidekick (1 Kitten + 1 Adult) – $150

All Special Needs Cats and Seniors – $25

All kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and treated to prevent parasites before they are available for adoption.

In addition to the costume party, the shelter is hosting a raffle online to raises funds.

Donations are also accepted, and gifts are doubled during Kitten Monsoon, up to its $20,000 goal. As of Wednesday, the Hermitage reported raising $15,723.

If you plan on going:

"Heroes and Villains Costume Party" Saturday, July 30 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Hermitage Cat Shelter

5278 E. 21st St.

Final day of adoption special prices

All visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite hero or villain

Cupcakes courtesy of Cakes for Causes

Special appearances by well-known costumed characters from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

