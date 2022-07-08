Kitten Monsoon 2022: Hermitage offers adoption specials through July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary has rescued over 100 kittens this spring and summer.

Now they're gearing up for their annual 'Kitten Monsoon,' with summer adoption specials and events running through the month of July.

It's all to meet their goal of facilitating 100 adoptions this summer.

1 Kitten – $115

Dynamic Duo (2 Kittens) – $100

1 Adult Cat – $50

Hero and Sidekick (1 Kitten + 1 Adult) – $150

All Special Needs Cats and Seniors – $25

Walk-ins are welcome at The Hermitage during business hours, and the specials are avialable until July 30. Staff recommends applying in advance and obtaining pre-approval in order to move the adoption process along more quickly.

The 'Kitten Shower Kick-off Party' takes place this weekend on Saturday, July 9, rain or shine.

All kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and treated to prevent parasites before they are available for adoption.

Kitten Shower/Kick-off Party:

Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Hermitage Cat Shelter

5278 E. 21st St. Bring a Kitten Shower gift from their Amazon Wishlist to receive a free raffle ticket Free admission



Bookmans Adoption Day:

Saturday, July 16, 11a.m. - 3 p.m. Bookmans East

6230 E. Speedway Blvd.



Kitten Yoga:

Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m. The Hermitage Cat Shelter

5278 E. 21st St. Free admission, but space is limited and advanced registration required



Cats and Karaoke:

Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Spark Project Collective Event Center

4349 E. Broadway Blvd. Free admission, donations welcome



Costume Party:

Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Hermitage Cat Shelter

5278 E. 21st St. Final day of adoption special prices. All visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite hero or villain There will be cupcakes courtesy of Cakes for Causes.

