Here’s where to vote in Tucson’s November 4 election

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson voters will have the opportunity to decide key local issues and leadership positions in the November 4 election. On the ballot this year are races for several city council seats , along with one proposition giving voters a chance to weigh in on the city’s new master plan .

Registered voters who have not yet mailed their early ballots can still make their voices heard by dropping off ballots in person at one of the city’s designated Election Day drop-off locations. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a list of Election Day ballot drop-off locations within the City of Tucson:

Election Day Only Drop-Off Sites:

Tucson City Housing & Community Development – 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

– 310 N. Commerce Park Loop Morris K. Udall Regional Center – 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd

– 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center – 2160 N. 6th Ave

– 2160 N. 6th Ave El Pueblo Senior Center – 101 W. Irvington Rd

– 101 W. Irvington Rd Tucson City Parks & Recreation Administration (Randolph Park) – 900 S. Randolph Way

– 900 S. Randolph Way William Clements Recreation Center – 8155 E. Poinciana Dr

– 8155 E. Poinciana Dr Sunnyside Unified School District – Palo Verde Building – 2238 E. Ginter Rd

– 2238 E. Ginter Rd Pistor Middle School – 5455 S. Cardinal Ave

– 5455 S. Cardinal Ave Flowing Wells School District Administration – 1556 W. Prince Rd

24-Hour Ballot Drop Boxes:

Recorder’s Main Office (Drive-Up): Utility driveway between 240 N. Stone Ave and 200 N. Stone Ave. Open 24 hours from Oct. 8 through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.

Utility driveway between 240 N. Stone Ave and 200 N. Stone Ave. Recorder’s Main Office (Walk-Up): Courtyard facing the Recorder’s Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

Courtyard facing the Recorder’s Office, 240 N. Stone Ave. Recorder’s Eastside Office (Drop Box Only): In front of the Pima County Health Department office, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

Ballots must be received — not just postmarked — by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.