Here's the tea: high demand has led to a global matcha shortage and Tucson isn't spared from the effects

TUCSON, Ariz. — If you spend any time browsing social media, it’s difficult to avoid this recent matcha craze with videos featuring the green powder-based drink gaining millions of views across Instagram and TikTok.

That trend, spilling into real life as inspired consumers look to try the tea themselves.

In Tucson, Transit Tea says in the past six months, about a third of all sales are coming from matcha-based drinks.

“It’s by far our most popular line,” said Tea Barista Devak Shah. He says he makes between 50-100 drinks with that green tea powder each shift despite offering a menu of over 4,500 tea combinations.

“I love that some people get it unsweetened, and they really enjoy that like umami and grassy flavors. And then some people really like it with like strawberry or banana [flavors] in it.”

Transit Tea isn’t the only company that’s seeing this matcha madness. It’s parent company, Maya Tea, is too.

“Everybody’s drinking more matcha, but holy cow that from 17-25—especially women— matcha, matcha, matcha all day,” said Manish Shah, Founder and CEO of Maya Tea.

The company moves a ton of matcha powder, supplying the tea needs of over 2,000 cafes across the United States.

“When they start calling like ‘oh do you have matcha,’ ‘do you have matcha,’ ‘can I get more matcha,’ you know that the trend is— that something’s happening,” Shah said.

That jump in demand has caused a global shortage in matcha powder, driving U.S. retail prices up nearly 86% according to market research firm NIQ.

Shah says their suppliers are working with them: “we’re lucky,” he said. “They’re not bringing on any new business, they want to take on any new business, they want to take care of the business that has always paid them for a decade.”

Those suppliers are still raising prices though, which Maya Tea has to pass on to their wholesale customers across the country. However, Shah’s keeping Transit Tea’s prices steady for now.

“If it was just going to peak and valley real quick—like 3 months—we can weather that without raising prices, if it’s going to continue for a year, we can’t sustain that,” he said.

Though, he is hoping that even if they raise prices, this tea-loving trend steeping into a new generation will create life-long tea lovers.

