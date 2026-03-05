Head to HOPE for Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Yahtzee is an 11-yea-old torbi/gray tabby cat. Despite her age, she's very playful, and has a very curious, youthful attitude. She loves to be loved, and will start purring the moment you give her attention.

- Sherbet is an 11-year-old orange tabby. He's a very sweet, affectionate, talkative boy, who will tell you exactly how he's feeling! He's also very food motivated, and will settle in quickly. He's just looking for a lap to lay in.

- Rosco is a 1-year-old tan and black terrier mix. He's great with other dogs and great with kids, and would love a home that can give him a lot of attention. He's happy, affectionate, and quick to warm up. He loves making friends.

- Trooper is a 4-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This sweet boy has been in the shelter for way too long! He gets along great with kids, and would be a wonderful adventure buddy. He does not other dogs or cats, so he needs to be the only animal in your home. In the right setting though, he will be a wonderful pet! He just needs someone to give him a chance.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.