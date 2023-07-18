Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Have you seen them? PCSD searching for suspects from house party shooting

PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
PCSD House Party Shooting
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:22:39-04

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives gathered surveillance footage from neighbors of vehicles that were possibly involved in a house party shooting early Sunday morning.

PCSD is asking for help in identifying the owners and occupants of the vehicles.

The investigation started on July 16 at around 2:30 AM after PCSD responded to multiple shots were fired during a large fight outside a home near the Oro Valley area.

The incident occurred near W. Overton Rd. and N Shannon Rd.

After arriving, PCSD deputies found two people have injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!