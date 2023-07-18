Have you seen them? PCSD searching for suspects from house party shooting

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives gathered surveillance footage from neighbors of vehicles that were possibly involved in a house party shooting early Sunday morning.
PCSD is asking for help in identifying the owners and occupants of the vehicles.
The investigation started on July 16 at around 2:30 AM after PCSD responded to multiple shots were fired during a large fight outside a home near the Oro Valley area.
The incident occurred near W. Overton Rd. and N Shannon Rd.
After arriving, PCSD deputies found two people have injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Both injuries were non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.