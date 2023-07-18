Have you seen them? PCSD searching for suspects from house party shooting

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives gathered surveillance footage from neighbors of vehicles that were possibly involved in a house party shooting early Sunday morning.

PCSD is asking for help in identifying the owners and occupants of the vehicles.

The investigation started on July 16 at around 2:30 AM after PCSD responded to multiple shots were fired during a large fight outside a home near the Oro Valley area.

The incident occurred near W. Overton Rd. and N Shannon Rd.

After arriving, PCSD deputies found two people have injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.