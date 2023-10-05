HAPPENING TODAY: Thomas Meixner memorial service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is set to honor professor Thomas Meixner on Thursday, Oct. 5.

- Memorial service from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center (1615 E. Second St.) A service will be held at 12 p.m. and it will be live streamed.

- Mass in honor of Meixner at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center (1615 E. Second St.)

- UA College of Science and Facilities Management will install a spotlight for 24 hours in his honor, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

KGUN9 sat down with Chris Castro, the interim department head of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences about what today can mean for so many.

“When you undergo a tragedy like this, there becomes this kind of singular moment where people share in collective grief and it's really where we see the best of our humanity. I know it's hard but when we can experience that it's really such a beautiful thing," said Castro.

The school’s memorial plans were made through a collaboration with the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department and Meixner’s family. Everything is open to the public.