Handcrafted goods, wholesale beads, & more at Tucson's Fall gem show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fall Tucson Mineral & Gem show is happening now in Tucson, from Thursday, Aug. 31through Sunday, Sept. 3.

It's open from 10 in the morning until 6 in the afternoon through Saturday. Sunday, it's hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors from around Tucson — and Arizona — as well as other parts of the world are selling handcrafted goods like glass skulls with decorative items inside, to leather works, colorful rocks, bracelets, necklaces and more.

But they don't all come just to sell their goods.

“I love the interaction between the vendors and the people that are selling," Cheril Cruden said, adding "It’s also when I'm here, it’s the conversation I have with my customers.”

The four-day event not only has artisans, but also wholesale suppliers.

Though Cruden is there to sell, she said she also buys from people at the show to incorporate in her jewelry.

And all vendors have something different to offer.

“I like to mix different cultures, and the kind of products that I make in general are a mixture of both style and culture.”

Lindy Lopez sells a variety of skulls—an idea she got after her husband battled through health issues.

“I carved a skull, made a mold, and started making the skulls," Lopez said, adding "and then after making them with all the leftover pills, I started finding other things around the house to put into them.”

Her love for art started at a young age, and she's been making jewelry for as long as she can remember: “My dad was a physician but he loved in his free time to make sculptures and jewelry. And so I would sit with him, and over the years I learned the trade.”

You can find the show in the Ballroom at the Casino Del Sol Casino.

If you can't make it to this year's Fall "Colors of Stone" gem show, your next opportunity is the larger winter show. That happens January 7th through February 3rd.