'Colors of the Stone' Gem Show at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 65,000 people from around the world are set to explore the Old Pueblo the next few weeks to buy, sell and trade gems and minerals for the Tucson Gem Show.

The “Colors of the Stone” show is Saturday Jan. 28 and will run until Saturday, Feb 4. This specific show was created by the Johnson family in 2004 and it has been a labor of love ever since.

This is the first time in three years that vendors from around the world are able to come to Tucson and sell their goods to their fullest extent.

“For some of these artists', it’s been three years since they’ve had a show. They have all of this new work and so many new designs to show," said Casey Kennerson, Show Manager of Colors of the Stone.

For Kennerson and her family, it’s the community connection that spans well beyond Southern Arizona that makes this time of year so special.

“They’re leaving with big smiles on their faces and they’re coming out with their bags like, "look what I found!"

”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and thousands of vendors to shop from. There will be hand-cut gemstones, rare mineral pieces, crystals, rubies, sapphires and lots of metal work.

Doors open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casino del Sol. This is free admission for the public and also free parking.