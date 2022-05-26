Half a million dollars worth of fentanyl seized at border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 160,000 fentanyl pills at the Port of Entry.

The fentanyl pills have a street value of around $500,000 and were hidden in the quarter panels of a vehicle CBP says.

.#CBP Excellent job Nogales officers for safeguarding our borders and seizing 160,000 fentanyl pills hidden in the quarter panels of a vehicle. Job well done! pic.twitter.com/GPN0xqwzU9 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) May 26, 2022

Currently, there have been around 40,269 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

