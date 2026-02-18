Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guthrie reward increased from anonymous donor

Pima County Sheriff’s Office announces $100,000 added, bringing total to $102,500

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Office announced today that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the Nancy Guthrie investigation has been increased to as much as $102,500. (See flyer below.)

This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. (The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards.)

An anonymous donor has contributed $100,000 toward the reward, adding to the $2,500 available through 88‑CRIME, bringing the potential total to $102,500. Authorities say the 88‑CRIME portion is only available for tips submitted through that program, and private donor funds may be subject to annual agreement terms.

Investigators are asking anyone with video, photographs or other information to come forward so it can be evaluated and analyzed for evidentiary value. Authorities urged anyone with even small pieces of information to contact 88‑CRIME immediately to help move the investigation forward.

Tips may be submitted to 88‑CRIME by calling (520) 882‑7463 (collect calls accepted), through the P3TIPS mobile app, or online at 88crime.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

